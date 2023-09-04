What the Tech: App of the day, Milanote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We love productivity apps, but there are many to choose from.

There are hundreds of apps to make to-do lists, dozens of calendar and planner apps, and social media is another way people communicate with each other.

And of course, if you ever run across an article, recipe, or YouTube you’d like to enjoy when you have time, putting those in one place is a challenge.

We discovered this app just a few weeks ago, and it’s already our favorite for saving things we want to read later and for working on projects with other people.

It’s called Milanote. Milanote works on iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Macs, and PCs.

We’ve found it to be a lifesaver and capable of doing all of the things we need it to do.

Open Milanote in a web browser to find a blank canvas where you can add boards. We have a couple so far named “news”, and “ideas” for things we find online that we want to read later.

To add things to the board from a web browser, there’s a Chrome extension that sits next to the address bar. To save something you want to read later, just tap the extension and save it to the board.

On a smartphone, tap the share button and choose “Milanote”. No matter how you open Milanote later and on which device, you’ll find the saved articles.

We’ve found that to be one of the best features since we like to catch up on saved articles and web items when we have a few extra minutes with our smartphone.

Once we read those articles, we can delete them for good or save them to another board. For that reason alone, Milanote has become our favorite web clipper.

It’s even better if you’re working on a project with other people. Milanote makes it super easy to share and collaborate with ideas, brainstorming, scheduling, and communicating. Let’s say you and other parents are working on an upcoming high school homecoming event.

You can add names and what each person is working on. Add to-do lists and share ideas. It’s Audrey’s job to find a location for a photo shoot.

She can share the location on a Google map by copying and pasting the address to the shared “Homecoming” board. It’s good for keeping track of everyone’s tasks, getting input from other team members, making announcements of upcoming meetings, and assigning to-dos.

Team members can brainstorm and share ideas from websites and YouTube videos, create logo ideas by drawing or importing images, and share anything and everything someone finds online. All of this can be rearranged on the Milanote canvas.

Milanote is free for up to 100 notes which should be enough for most individuals. You can upgrade to unlimited for $120 a year or $12.50 a month.

