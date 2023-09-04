UGA football staffer, former player arrested for speeding and reckless driving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another member of the University of Georgia football program was arrested for reckless driving and speeding, Athens-Clarke County Jail records show.

Jarvis Jones, a player connection coordinator for the Bulldogs was arrested on Friday at 11:26 p.m. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.

The 33-year-old was a star outside linebacker himself for UGA from 2010-2012. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Hours after Jones was released from jail, Atlanta News First captured video of Jones on the sideline Saturday evening when Georgia welcomed UT-Martin in their home opener.

“There will be internal discipline. It’s a personnel matter and I can’t really comment further,” UGA head football coach Kirby Smart said during a press conference Monday.

Jarvis Jones (Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

Smart was repeatedly asked about the driving record of his players and staff throughout the offseason.

“What concerns me most is the safety of our players. And when you drive at high speeds, it’s unsafe. And we don’t want that to happen. We’re going to do all we can to take that out and make sure it’s eradicated,” said Smart during SEC Media Days in July.

Atlanta News First has requested the police and incident report.

At least 14 Georgia players have either been arrested or ticketed for speeding and reckless driving since the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy, The Associated Press reported. It is at least the fifth driving-related arrest.

In May, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was allegedly clocked going 90 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was arrested for reckless driving.

In late February, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested and charged with reckless driving and street racing. Jan. 23, Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in Athens after a domestic violence incident. He was charged with misdemeanor family battery and felony false imprisonment.

“Everybody around the facility, not just football players, but everybody you have to be more conscious on the decisions you make behind the wheel,” said senior Running Back Kendall Milton, during a press conference in March.

On Jan. 29, former standout quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication.

In March, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in at Athens-Clarke County Jail after being wanted for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection to a deadly crash in Athens on Jan. 15.

RELATED: Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Former University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and former staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash only hours after UGA’s national football championship parade in Athens after UGA won back-to-back titles.

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at the Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

According to the lawsuit, Carter was named a “Sarchione Athlete” as part of his NIL deal. In exchange, Sarchione Auto Group gave Carter a Jeep Trackhawk in September 2022. This is the vehicle in which Carter is alleged to be street racing another vehicle driven by Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, 2023.

The subsequent crash killed LeCroy, a 24-year-old UGA football staffer, and UGA football player Devin Willock, 20. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition that belonged to the university. LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.