Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Lee Dixon Jr.
Suspect in custody after two shootings in Swainsboro
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Burnt air conditioning unit sent fire crews to N. Augusta SRP credit union
Lake Strom Thurmond, McCormick County, S.C.
Ga., S.C. boaters should be aware of new laws at the lake
Jimmy Buffett Wedding
‘It’s been a great life’: CSRA Parrot Heads remember Buffett

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Equine Rescue of Aiken calls for help
‘We’re hurting’: Equine Rescue of Aiken calls for help
A 16-year-old male drowned at Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day, according to Georgia...
16-year-old dies after Labor Day drowning at Pointes West
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year