Ga., S.C. gas prices spike over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day gas prices
Labor Day gas prices(Contributed)
By Macy Neal
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Labor Day weekend brings a spike in gas prices in Georgia, and South Carolina, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price on Monday is $3.57 per gallon, up three cents from a week ago. Monday’s average is 26 cents higher than the price a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.47 up seven cents from a week ago.

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.59 per gallon, up from $3.54 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average increased seven cents to $3.55.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year, the increase begins around Labor Day and then well into the fall, analysts say. They also say extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply could cause prices to remain elevated.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

The current national average is $3.18 per gallon, however, that’s only two cents more than the price a year ago.

