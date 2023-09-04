Submit Photos/Videos
Funeral arrangements announced for former Orangeburg County School board member

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Orangeburg County school board member who recently passed away.

According to the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD), longtime educator Peggy James-Tyler passed away on Saturday.

During her 41-year career, the school district said James-Tyler served in many capacities including teacher, guidance counselor, interim principal and director of adult education.

She was 80 years old.

