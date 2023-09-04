Fire crews on top of N. Augusta SRP credit union; unknown injuries

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety crews are accessing the possible fire at the SRP Federal Credit Union on Edgefield Road, according to authorities.

Dispatch confirms as of 5:05 a.m. crews are on the scene at the credit union located at 1070 Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

Around 5:40 a.m., fire crews are on top of SRP, alarms are going off but no flames are visible; two firetrucks and over eight police vehicle are accessing the situation.

Authorities are unaware of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.