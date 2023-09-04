Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cool nights and warmer highs continue into the work week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear, cool nights and sunny, warm days with LOW humidity will be an ongoing theme for the next couple of days, then hotter and more humid weather moves in for the second half of the week.

All the ingredients will be in place for another very cool night Sunday night with clear skies, calm winds, and very low dewpoint temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures will be in the 80s until sunset at 7:51 cooling into the lower 60s by sunrise Monday morning at 7:04.

Labor Day should be perfect for outdoor plans with sunshine, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower 90s. Winds will be from the south at 2 to 6 mph.

Dry weather continues Tuesday through Thursday with humidity remaining quite low for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday warming into the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the middle 60s.

A cool front approaches Friday into Saturday bringing a small chance of rain each day and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

