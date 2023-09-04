Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear sky conditions overnight. Dry weather continues Tuesday through Thursday with humidity remaining quite low for this time of year.

CSRA (WRDW)

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday warming into the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the middle 60s.

A cool front approaches Friday into Saturday bringing a small chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s Saturday through at least next Monday!

No immediate concerns regarding the tropics but we are keeping an eye on a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa. This area of concern is likely to strengthen into a named storm by the middle of this week. The track is ambiguous at this point in time. A better look at the storm’s strength and track will come this weekend if it holds together.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.