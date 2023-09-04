Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Cool nights and warmer highs continue into the work week.
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear sky conditions overnight. Dry weather continues Tuesday through Thursday with humidity remaining quite low for this time of year.

CSRA
CSRA(WRDW)

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday warming into the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the middle 60s.

A cool front approaches Friday into Saturday bringing a small chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s Saturday through at least next Monday!

No immediate concerns regarding the tropics but we are keeping an eye on a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa. This area of concern is likely to strengthen into a named storm by the middle of this week. The track is ambiguous at this point in time. A better look at the storm’s strength and track will come this weekend if it holds together.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Lee Dixon Jr.
Suspect in custody after two shootings in Swainsboro
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
SRP Federal Credit Union possible fire
Burnt air conditioning unit sent fire crews to N. Augusta SRP credit union
Lake Strom Thurmond, McCormick County, S.C.
Ga., S.C. boaters should be aware of new laws at the lake
Jimmy Buffett Wedding
‘It’s been a great life’: CSRA Parrot Heads remember Buffett

Latest News

Labor Day Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Forecast Today
Sunny and Warm Labor Day
Meteorologist Emily Acton
CSRA
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton