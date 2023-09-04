Burke County cancels homecoming tailgate, alumni react

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is some bad news for the Burke County Bears: the upcoming homecoming tailgate is canceled.

The principal and superintendent sent a letter home saying it was due to a ‘number of circumstances’.

Now, alumni are asking what took them so long to be notified. The annual Homecoming game is scheduled for September 22 against Statesboro.

“A lot of people are upset about the situation, but I understand their reasons for not doing it,” said Donald Heath, class of 2003.

Heath said thousands show up for homecoming, some make travel plans weeks in advance. Last-minute cancellations can create last-minute problems.

“It would have been a lot better because it would have given people the opportunity to voice some reasoning, and try to come up with a different solution, try to mitigate all the anger and all the hardship right now because a lot of people are upset about the situation,” said Heath.

The notice is forcing alums attention elsewhere.

“You have high-speed chases at the football games, fights at the games, and stuff like that. I understand. The reason is for them not wanting to be liable for something happening on school grounds,” said Heath.

It’s not the same as it was back when Heath was a student in 2003.

“We want to have fun. We want to have a good time, but at the same time, you want to go home safe, and that’s the biggest point that they’re making right now,” said Heath.

But, it doesn’t mean the school won’t bring it back again.

“They’re saying that okay, well, we’ll just tone it down this year, dial it back a bit, okay, we’re not going to do this. Let’s see if we can get this under control,” he said.

Until then, Heath will sit in the stands watching his son play, cheering on the Bears.

The parade is scheduled for September 21.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.