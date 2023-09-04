Submit Photos/Videos
16-year-old missing after possible drowning at Pointes West

(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old male is missing after a possible drowning at Pointes West Army Resort, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials learned four juveniles were swimming in the lake when two swam to shore. Investigators say one juvenile was found a short time later, and EMS is administering aid to her.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Labor Day, the 16-year-old is still reportedly missing.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office boats are in the water, and the fire department dive team is also on the scene, the agency says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

