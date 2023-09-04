11-month-old puppy looks for fur-ever home after rough beginning

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-month-old puppy is looking for a fur-ever home after she had a rough start at life.

Columbia County native, Joley Reeves, has fostered more than 60 animals in the last 20 years.

Her motto is “Never leave one behind”.

When her husband came across the 11-month-old pit, Rylie, who was close to her death bed, they had nowhere to put her. Yet they could not leave her on the side of the road.

Thanks to a little love and some community assistance from Best Buddies Rescue, Rylie is now looking for her fur-ever home.

It was love at first whine.

“She was just standing in the middle of the road kind of dejected-looking. Like she had kind of given up. So we obviously couldn’t leave her,” said Reeves.

Reeves isn’t new to giving love.

“When we first got her she had scabs all over her face, her whole body. You couldn’t pet her. If you pet her, she would start bleeding,” she said.

When her husband found Rylie, he said “I know we foster dogs all the time, but this is one that’s really going to need rescue. This is one that you’re really going to have to do some work for. There were probably three nights in a row that we thought she wouldn’t be with us in the morning. She was that bad,” said Reeves.

It took Reeves back to familiar faces and places.

“I met Jesse when I rescued Eliza. I was at the vet’s office and had no idea how I was going to pay for the surgery she needed. They called Jesse and brought her in. Since then I’ve just been fostering for her. I think I counted and have done maybe between 75 and 100 fosters,” she said.

Best Buddies Rescue took care of Rylie’s bills and Reeves is doing what she does best- shifting an animal from unwanted to unbelievable.

“She’s the fastest transformation ever. She’s 11 months old. She obviously has had no training, no love. So she’s just learning how to actually be a dog and accept love,” said Reeves.

Rylie goes anywhere Reeves does: work, shower, even the dentist. She says the last four to six weeks are proof Rylie keeps no record of wrong.

“She’s just a different dog. She runs around, plays in her swimming pool, plays with toys,” she said.

That’s what love does.

“If you just look at pictures of her, you can see what love does. I mean, it has transformed this dog in one month. So she’s worth it,” said Reeves.

Rylie is looking for her fur-ever home. If you are serious about making her the next member of your family, click here to start the application and interview process.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.