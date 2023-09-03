U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to survey storm damage from Hurricane Idalia in Valdosta
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock will survey storm damage from Hurricane Idalia and meet with local leaders in Valdosta, Sunday afternoon.
According to a release, Thursday, August 31, the senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to deploy Federal disaster assistance as soon as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp requested a Federal disaster declaration.
The senators will also speak with media at the Red Cross Resource Site in Valdosta.
