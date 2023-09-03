Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to survey storm damage from Hurricane Idalia in Valdosta

Community helps residents recover from Hurricane Idalia.
Community helps residents recover from Hurricane Idalia.(Source:WALB)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock will survey storm damage from Hurricane Idalia and meet with local leaders in Valdosta, Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, Thursday, August 31, the senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to deploy Federal disaster assistance as soon as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp requested a Federal disaster declaration.

The senators will also speak with media at the Red Cross Resource Site in Valdosta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Strom Thurmond, McCormick County, S.C.
Ga., S.C. boaters should be aware of new laws this weekend
Zaire Person
Butler High honors murdered football player
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
“Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
Her biggest supporters and the ones who loved her more than anything — her parents.
‘Stuck in this nightmare’: Parents speak up after brain-eating amoeba victim’s death
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores

Latest News

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted in Swainsboro
Suspect wanted in connection to two shootings in Swainsboro
Jimmy Buffett Wedding
‘It’s been a great life’: CSRA Parrot Heads remember Buffett
A Georgia State Trooper registers a driver going 85 in a 60 mph zone in Fulton County, GA.
Georgia State Patrol gets no rest over Labor Day weekend
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
“Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76