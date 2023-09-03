Suspect wanted in connection to two shootings in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in connection to two separate shootings in Swainsboro, Saturday night.

Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer says 36-year-oldd Johnnie Lee Dixon Junior is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Brewer says the first shooting happened on Harrison Drive where a victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

The second incident happened on Glenwood Road, according to the sheriff.

We are working to gather more details regarding these two cases.

Dixon is 5′10 and 180 pounds with tattoos on his chest and left arm. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office or Swainsboro Police Department.

