Investigation underway for body found near town of Salley

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found less than two miles west of Salley, South Carolina.

At 1:33 p.m., a witness called 911 about finding a Caucasian woman who appeared to be deceased off the side of the road near the intersection of Salley Road and Veterans Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Aiken County EMS determined that the woman was deceased, and is now working with the Coroner’s Office to determine the person’s identity and figure out the cause of death.

