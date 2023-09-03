Submit Photos/Videos
Former Orangburg County School District board member dies

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NORWAY, S.C. (WIS) - Dedicated educator and former Orangeburg County school board member Peggy James-Tyler passed away.

Officials said James-Tyler was a pillar of support for countless, students, parents, and educators in the Orangeburg County School District.

The board released the following statement following James-Tyler’s passing:

It is with tremendous sadness.. and a heavy heart that we honor and remember *former O-C-S-D Board Member *Mrs. Peggy James-Tyler.

She was the ultimate board member and led by example the tenants of knowing, understanding, and then communicating expectations of excellent teaching and excellent learning.

James-Tyler was the former Board Chairperson and according to a bill named in her honor, James-Tyler served as an educator for 34 years, beginning her teaching career as a physical education and health teacher.

