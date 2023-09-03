Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Lake
Lake(WGCL)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old is dead after he slipped from a dock and fell into Lake Lanier on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Gavrie Whitlock was running down a dock by Holiday Marina after 10 p.m. when the accident happened, the DNR said. He didn’t resurface.

Hall County Fire Rescue reportedly recovered his body in 17 feet of water.

The death is one of several at the lake in recent months. About a week ago, game wardens found another 23-year-old dead after he ducked under the water and didn’t come back up.

RELATED: 23-year-old dies while swimming in Lake Lanier, officials say

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Lee Dixon Jr.
Suspect in custody after two shootings in Swainsboro
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Investigation underway after body found near Salley
Lake Strom Thurmond, McCormick County, S.C.
Ga., S.C. boaters should be aware of new laws this weekend
Jimmy Buffett Wedding
‘It’s been a great life’: CSRA Parrot Heads remember Buffett
Zaire Person
Butler High honors murdered football player

Latest News

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock on Sunday surveyed damage from Hurricane...
Ossoff, Warnock visit hurricane-damaged Valdosta
People in Wrens gather together to discuss recent violence
‘An evil vs. good thing’: Wrens comes together after violence
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
College Football Week 1