WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 3 highlights
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Under the Lights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 2. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
- Brothers dominate the field in Lakeside High offense
- Gamecocks ‘lucky to play’ after Hurricane Idalia hits Screven County
- Rivals face off in Aiken for Game of the Week
