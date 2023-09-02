Rivals face off in Aiken for Game of the Week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The results are in, and our viewers voted for our Under the Lights Game of the Week to be the showdown between Silver Bluff and Midland Valley.

Before Friday’s game, we caught up with both the Bulldogs and the Mustangs to find out who has the edge in a game between two teams who have been impressive, to say the least so far this season.

“There is a storyline behind it and we all know it,” said Silver Bluff Head Coach De’Angelo Bryant. “They’re tough, they’re physical, extremely athletic.”

It’s the ultimate face-off from the stare-down to the coin flip to every down.

“A lot of you guys have been playing against each other for a long time from rec ball,” said Earl Champman, Midland Valley head football coach.

Two teams across town with only one way to sum it up: rivals.

“They have a player that played for me in the past, we have a player to play for them in the past,” said Chapman.

Bryant said: “You’re looking at probably guys has probably racked up about 40 to 50 scholarship offers in this game plan on this one field.”

It’s like the tables have turned.

Traevon Dunbar now spots orange, while Joenathan Peeples took what was orange and made it silver.

Two of what makes the 15 miles in between a mark for more.

“I think that’s something that our area should be proud of, you know, I think there’s something that we should be celebrating. And I think in all honesty, probably one of the better recruiting classes that I’ve personally seen come through in the last probably 20-25 years,” said Bryant.

