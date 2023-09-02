Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear, cool nights and sunny, warm days with LOW humidity will be an ongoing theme for Labor Day Weekend.

The coolest temperatures since back in the spring arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s with calm wind and clear skies.

A gradual warm-up begins Sunday, but we will continue to see abundant sunshine and low humidity. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 80s with winds from the east to southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunshine and low humidity continue for the Labor Day holiday Monday, but high temperatures will be on the warm side in the lower 90s.

That warm-up continues into the upcoming week with highs climbing into the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. Humidity remains unseasonably low, however, so we do not expect any rain through at least Thursday. Humidity returns by week’s end, so there may be a stray afternoon storm starting Friday and lasting into next weekend.

Don’t miss the Starlink satellite chain pass over the CSRA Saturday at 8:54 PM and Sunday at 8:56 PM.

Beautiful weekend expected across the area with below average highs and lows. Good opportunity to see the starlink satellite chain Saturday and Sunday night.

