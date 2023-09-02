Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Cool nights, sunny and warm days through Labor Day Weekend. Summer heat returns next week.
Sunny, warm days with clear, cool nights for Labor Day Weekend
By Chris Still
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear, cool nights and sunny, warm days with low humidity will be an ongoing theme for Labor Day Weekend. After a cool start in the lower to middle 60s Saturday morning, afternoon highs Saturday will only reach the middle 80s which is about 5 degrees below average for this date. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 3 to 6 mph.

The coolest temperatures since back in the spring arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s with calm wind and clear skies.

A gradual warm up begins Sunday, but we will continue to see abundant sunshine and low humidity. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 80s with winds from the east to southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunshine and low humidity continues for the Labor Day holiday Monday, but high temperatures will be on the warm side in the lower 90s.

That warm up continues into the upcoming week with highs climbing into the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. Humidity remains unseasonably low, however, so we do not expect any rain through at least Thursday. Humidity returns by weeks end, so there may be a stray afternoon storm starting Friday lasting into next weekend.

Don’t miss the Starlink satellite chain pass over the CSRA Saturday at 8:54 PM and Sunday at 8:56 PM.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

