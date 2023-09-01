Submit Photos/Videos
Victim robbed of his vehicle by hatchet; suspect arrested

Jeremiah Shearouse
Jeremiah Shearouse(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested two weeks after being accused of stealing a car and threatening the victim with a hatchet at Boyd Pond Park, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Aug. 23, deputies met with a victim who stated he was at Boyd Pond Park around 2 p.m. when a man stole his vehicle after threatening him with a hatchet.

MORE | Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church

The victim says he was in the parking lot when the suspect walked up to him holding a hatchet. He demanded for his wallet and cell phone, then pushed him to the ground, causing his car keys to fall out, deputies say.

The victim tells deputies the suspect took his keys and drove off with his vehicle, according to authorities. His injuries weren’t life-threatening, so he refused EMS.

The victim says while walking back to his home over two miles away, a driver noticed him, offered him a ride home, and let him use their phone to meet deputies, authorities say.

On Wednesday the suspect later identified as Jeremiah Shearouse, 43, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

