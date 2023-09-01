Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vehicle catches on fire after accident on I-20; unknown injuries

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle caught on fire after an accident on I-20 early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Dispatch says the full-involved vehicle fire is located on I-20 westbound at mile marker 8, and the call came in around 4:27 a.m.

MORE | Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County firefighters are on the scene as of 4:55 a.m.

The vehicle was confirmed to have rolled-over but officials are unsure of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum Branch, McCormick County
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Police pursuit affects students at 5 Augusta schools
This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia

Latest News

One dog dead after fire
Dog dies in Augusta house fire
Balloon release held for Khia Shields
‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gather for balloon release
‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gather for balloon release
Balloon release held for murder victim 1 year after death