Vehicle catches on fire after accident on I-20; unknown injuries

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle caught on fire after an accident on I-20 early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Dispatch says the full-involved vehicle fire is located on I-20 westbound at mile marker 8, and the call came in around 4:27 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County firefighters are on the scene as of 4:55 a.m.

The vehicle was confirmed to have rolled-over but officials are unsure of any injuries.

