South Georgia’s devasatation – through the eyes of an Augustan

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly half of Lowndes County is still without power, two days after Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida and south Georgia.

There are still trees on power lines, homes without power, many needing food water and shelter in Valdosta.

Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at the damage Friday, and President Joe Biden will be visiting hurricane-stricken areas Saturday.

Meanwhile, we’re getting a look at the damage as seen through the eyes of an Augustan – Susan Everitt with the Red Cross, who went to the area to help with the recovery efforts.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Hallie Turner is talking with Susan Everitt of the Augusta Red Cross, who’ll walk us through everything that happened in Valdosta, from the first rain to blue skies, how many people she’s been able to help, what their immediate needs, are and how you can help. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and News 12.

Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Big Bend of Florida, but it wasn’t long before it reached Valdosta.

Everitt, executive director of the Red Cross in Augusta, was already there after the chapter sent five people to help .

She said it’s been humbling.

And now the Red Cross is sending more people to assess damage and get the full scope of what’s going on.

Everitt initially thought the Red Cross would be there for two weeks, but now she says it could be longer.

Idalia touched down in Lowndes County on Wednesday morning wiping out all of the residential, commercial, and some emergency power sources. Leaving many with no food or gas for hours. The damage left houses irreparable, roadways blocked and stores closed for hours, including local gas stations.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Many had to travel elsewhere to get food and gas to survive the still very uncertain damages of the hurricane. On Thursday morning, the streets were flooded with people traveling from near and far, as Valdosta is the nearest city to many of the surrounding areas.

The nearest available hotels are over 80 miles away in Thomasville, leaving families to worry about living arrangements and gas in preparation for work and school if power is restored by Tuesday.

Things are improving, but it’s slow going.

The roads are still treacherous, Everitt says.

She says 95% of the Lowndes County had no power Thursday night, but by noon Friday, that was down to about 49%.

JaTariya Thomas, a Valdosta resident, recalled the terror as the hurricane arrived.

She was in the living room with her husband and kids when they heard a loud bang in the back of their house. They discovered that a tree had fallen right on their oldest daughter’s bed.

Then another tree fell near their living room.

“Nobody was prepared for this. You ride through neighborhoods, there are so many trees down, so many power lines down. These are homes that these trees have ripped through and nobody was prepared for this,” Thomas said. “I’ve been here 20 years and usually all we get is some wind and rain, but I’ve never seen anything like this in Valdosta.”

At least most of the people survived.

But hours into the cleanup, one Good Samaritan was killed by a falling tree as he tried to help.

Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta. (Source: City of Valdosta)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.