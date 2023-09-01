New athletic complex opens for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Hagler Athletic Complex on Friday.

The new facility has baseball, soccer, and football fields, a golf chip and putt range, a pickleball court, and more.

The purpose of the complex is to offer Boys and Girls Club members the opportunity to attend and engage in high-energy, interactive sports experiences.

