‘I’m going to go to space a million times’: Augusta Prep students meet astronauts
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Augusta Preparatory Day School got to speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station this week.
We spoke with a student who asked an astronaut a question.
He does not want to become an astronaut, but he plans to get to space another way.
He says, “No, but I am going to go into space like a million times in my life. That’s because I’m going to make a ship that’s solar-powered.”
He says it felt like he had a heart attack when he talked to the astronauts.
“Going to space sounds so cool. All that cool stuff! It’s just super duper cool too,” he says.
