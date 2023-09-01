‘I’m going to go to space a million times’: Augusta Prep students meet astronauts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Augusta Preparatory Day School got to speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station this week.

We spoke with a student who asked an astronaut a question.

He does not want to become an astronaut, but he plans to get to space another way.

He says, “No, but I am going to go into space like a million times in my life. That’s because I’m going to make a ship that’s solar-powered.”

He says it felt like he had a heart attack when he talked to the astronauts.

“Going to space sounds so cool. All that cool stuff! It’s just super duper cool too,” he says.

