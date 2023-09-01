In Idalia’s aftermath, blood bank issues call for donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection says it has a critical need for all blood types – particularly O negative and O positive – due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

The blood bank with a location in Augusta lost hundreds units of blood due to numerous mobile drive cancellations, plus having to temporarily close donation centers in Savannah and Charleston.

Additionally, Labor Day weekend is a time of low donor turnout.

Make a donation appointment at thebloodconnection.org/donate.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.