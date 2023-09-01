In Idalia’s aftermath, blood bank issues call for donations
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection says it has a critical need for all blood types – particularly O negative and O positive – due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.
The blood bank with a location in Augusta lost hundreds units of blood due to numerous mobile drive cancellations, plus having to temporarily close donation centers in Savannah and Charleston.
Additionally, Labor Day weekend is a time of low donor turnout.
Make a donation appointment at thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.