In Idalia’s aftermath, blood bank issues call for donations

The Valdosta area got the brunt of Idalia's damage in the Peach State, Gov, Brian Kemp visited to take a look.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection says it has a critical need for all blood types – particularly O negative and O positive – due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

The blood bank with a location in Augusta lost hundreds units of blood due to numerous mobile drive cancellations, plus having to temporarily close donation centers in Savannah and Charleston.

Additionally, Labor Day weekend is a time of low donor turnout.

Make a donation appointment at thebloodconnection.org/donate.

