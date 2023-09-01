Idalia takes a toll on Georgia’s pecans, other agricultural crops

VALDOSTA, Ga. - We’re hearing from state officials for the first time regarding what the overall damage from Idalia looks like to southeast Georgia.

While Florida took the hardest hit in terms of the force of the storm, Georgia actually saw the longest track of any state.

A lot of that track is rural areas, which means Idalia took a heavy toll on farmland.

State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said to expect huge losses in crops, including a 60% hit in this year’s pecan crop and the loss of up to a fourth of its pecan trees in the areas hit by the storm.

Harper also said the remaining tobacco and corn crop in the impacted area that hadn’t been harvested is “probably all gone.”

Gov. Brian Kemp has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency issue a disaster declaration, which would allow federal help for the affected areas.

