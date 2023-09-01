Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Idalia takes a toll on Georgia’s pecans, other agricultural crops

The Valdosta area got the brunt of Idalia's damage in the Peach State, Gov, Brian Kemp visited to take a look.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. - We’re hearing from state officials for the first time regarding what the overall damage from Idalia looks like to southeast Georgia.

While Florida took the hardest hit in terms of the force of the storm, Georgia actually saw the longest track of any state.

A lot of that track is rural areas, which means Idalia took a heavy toll on farmland.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said to expect huge losses in crops, including a 60% hit in this year’s pecan crop and the loss of up to a fourth of its pecan trees in the areas hit by the storm.

Harper also said the remaining tobacco and corn crop in the impacted area that hadn’t been harvested is “probably all gone.”

Gov. Brian Kemp has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency issue a disaster declaration, which would allow federal help for the affected areas.

MORE | Pair stole 4K pounds of peaches from Clemson University farm, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum Branch, McCormick County
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Police pursuit affects students at 5 Augusta schools
Balloon release held for Khia Shields
‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gathers
Vehicle catches on fire after accident on I-20; unknown injuries
Vehicle catches fire after crash on I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

insert
In Idalia’s aftermath, blood bank issues call for donations
What the Tech: How to use NFC tags to control home devices
Lakeside High brothers
Brothers dominate the field in Lakeside High offense
Game of the Week: Silver Bluff vs. Midland Valley