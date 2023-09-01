Have you seen this suspect in Augusta shooting?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened nearly a month ago.

Tristan Tre “Turbo” Potts, 19, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities, who also released a photo of him.

He’s wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 2 in the 1000 block of Hancock Mill Lane, according to deputies.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Potts or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

