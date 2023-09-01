GreenJackets race their way to the big leagues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, the GreenJackets fans have had the chance to see a few stars work their way from Augusta to the big leagues.

We take a look at how the impact of former GreenJackets stars could have on new players finding their footing in the organization.

Having a role model or someone to look up to is unexplainably valuable in any walk of life.

When it comes to sports, having someone set the bar before you can provide motivation and a sense of direction to help bring the most out of yourself.

For example, Braves’ star pitcher Spencer Strider, strong infielder Vaughn Grissom, and right-hander Darius Vines have all made great impressions in the big leagues within just two years of playing for the GreenJackets.

Manager Cody Gabella says seeing guys climb their way up to the majors quickly has certainly inspired the young players on his roster.

“You can say that the work that Vaughn Grissom put in, and the work that Strider put in that’s what got them there, and they were in your shoes, not too long ago. So, it’s comforting as a coaching staff, and I think I can speak for the organization to deliver that message to the players,” said Gabella.

With Wednesday night’s game getting rained out, the GreenJackets play the Salem Red Sox in a doubleheader on Thursday.

