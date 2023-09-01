Ga., S.C. boaters should be aware of new laws this weekend

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re going to the lake this Labor Day weekend, be aware of the boating laws.

This will be the first holiday since a new boater education law law took effect in South Carolina.

Since Aug. 18, boaters born after July 1, 2007, have been required to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, jet ski, or specialty prop-craft powered by a motor rated at 10 horsepower or higher.

A violation comes with a fine between $50 and $300.

Exceptions for the new law include people born before July 1, 2007, anyone with a U.S. Coast Guard license or merchant mariner credential, a nonresident with an equivalent boating safety credential from another state, anyone operating a rental boat with a temporary rental safety certificate, or someone accompanied by a qualified boater over the age of 18.

Under a South Carolina law that’s been in effect since March 2022, underway boats must observe a 100-foot distance limit when approaching a dock, person in the water, or an anchored vessel.

For more information, visit the South Carolina boating regulations website.

Under a new Georgia wakeboarding law that took effect earlier this summer, any boat creating a wake that can be surfed needs to stay 200 feet from any moored vessel, wharf, dock, pier, piling or bridge structure or abutment. They also have to stay away from any shoreline adjacent to a full-time or part-time residence, public park, public beach, public swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public-use area.

That law took effect earlier this summer.

Wake-surfing and wakeboarding are also now prohibited between sunset and sunrise in Georgia, and riders engaging in towed watersports have to wear a flotation device.

Officers are enforcing that new law plus a previously existing 100-foot rule for other vessels moving on the water.

Also, all kids in a moving vessel that are under the age of 13 have to wear lifejacket as stated in Georgia law when the boat’s in motion.

And of, course, officers from both states will be watching for boaters who are under the influence of alcohol.

