Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dog dies in Augusta house fire

One dog has died after a house fire in Augusta
One dog dead after fire
One dog dead after fire(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One dog has died after a house fire on Luckey Street Thursday night.

Augusta Fire says the fire started at 9 pm and when they arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive dog in the home. They then tried to resuscitate the dog and say it succumbed to the smoke.

Officials say the family was able to leave the house safely and are receiving assistance from Red Cross.

Fire officials say Georgia Power also responded to the scene to disconnect the power and they are reminding people that you should not leave food unattended on a stove and to use safety in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

Balloon release held for Khia Shields
‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gather for balloon release
‘We’ll hurt forever’: Family of 19-year-old murder victim gather for balloon release
Balloon release held for murder victim 1 year after death
Multiple ambulances were seen outside Fulton County Jail on Thursday.
1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Fulton County Jail, officials say