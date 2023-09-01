Dog dies in Augusta house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One dog has died after a house fire on Luckey Street Thursday night.

Augusta Fire says the fire started at 9 pm and when they arrived to the scene, they found an unresponsive dog in the home. They then tried to resuscitate the dog and say it succumbed to the smoke.

Officials say the family was able to leave the house safely and are receiving assistance from Red Cross.

Fire officials say Georgia Power also responded to the scene to disconnect the power and they are reminding people that you should not leave food unattended on a stove and to use safety in the kitchen.

