Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Beautiful weather expected today through Labor Day Weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler morning in the mid-60s expected early Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs remaining below average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph. Perfect weather expected for high school football games with kick-off temps in the 70s and falling into the 60s by the 4th quarter.

The weekend looks to be one of the nicest weekends we have seen locally in a few months. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs both days this weekend with be several degrees below average in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Temperatures get gradually warmer next week. Highs will be back in the 90s by next Tuesday - Wednesday. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week.

