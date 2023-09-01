Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs remaining below average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph. Perfect weather expected for high school football games with kick-off temps in the 70s and falling into the 60s by the 4th quarter.

The weekend looks to be one of the nicest weekends we have seen locally in a few months. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs both days this weekend with be several degrees below average in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected during the day. Winds will be light out of the east both days generally less than 10 mph.

Temperatures get gradually warmer next week. Highs will be back in the 90s by Labor Day Monday. Highs will get gradually hotter each day next week. Highs Wednesday through Friday next week will be in the mid-90s. Not much rain in our forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week.

