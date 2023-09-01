Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Butler High to retire jersey of murdered football player

We are learning more about the 15-year-old shot and killed on Old McDuffie Road on Thursday.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: Who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Butler Hugh School will retire the jersey of a 15-year-old football player who was murdered on April 6.

Zaire Person was killed in a shooting in the 3400 block of Old McDuffie Road.

His jersey will be retired in a ceremony before Friday’s game against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. There will also be a balloon release to honor the victim of the crime that remains unsolved.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Audrey Dickherber is talking with the teenage murder victim’s family about his legacy, and will be at the balloon release and jersey retirement ceremony. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.
Zaire Person
Zaire Person(Contributed)

Person’s grandmother, Tanya Borders, says Person was an honor roll student and was on the junior varsity and varsity football team at Butler.

He was killed during a large splat party involving waterguns that took place at several locations in the Augusta area and ended on Old McDuffie Road.

But someone instead opened fire at the party, killing the teenager who loved to play video games and was looked up to by his brothers.

Zaire Person
Zaire Person(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum Branch, McCormick County
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Police pursuit affects students at 5 Augusta schools
This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia

Latest News

Delois Scott
Augusta teacher gets grant to guide students in science
This is among the damage Idalia left behind in Valdosta.
South Georgia’s devasatation – through the eyes of an Augustan
The inmate stabbed to death was identified as Dayvion Blake.
Inmate stabbed to death at Fulton County Jail identified
A view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station. | Photo Date: 9/1/2019
VIDEO VAULT: Looking back at devastating Hurrcane Dorian