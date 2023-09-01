Submit Photos/Videos
Butler High to honor murdered football player

We are learning more about the 15-year-old shot and killed on Old McDuffie Road on Thursday.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Butler Hugh School will honor a 15-year-old football player who was murdered on April 6.

Zaire Person was killed in a shooting in the 3400 block of Old McDuffie Road.

In a ceremony before Friday’s game against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, there will be a balloon release to honor the victim of the crime that remains unsolved.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Audrey Dickherber is talking with the teenage murder victim’s family about his legacy, and will be at the balloon release. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.
Zaire Person
Zaire Person(Contributed)

Person’s grandmother, Tanya Borders, says Person was an honor roll student and was on the junior varsity and varsity football team at Butler.

He was killed during a large splat party involving waterguns that took place at several locations in the Augusta area and ended on Old McDuffie Road.

But someone instead opened fire at the party, killing the teenager who loved to play video games and was looked up to by his brothers.

Zaire Person
Zaire Person(Contributed)

