Brothers dominate the field in Lakeside High offense

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whenever two of our big local high schools go head-to-head, it always sparks some fireworks.

This offseason the Lakeside Panthers made the bold decision to completely change their offensive philosophy.

We talked to two brothers who spend a lot of time in the Panthers’ backfield together, making the transition to their new offense a lot easier.

It’s a connection they’ve been growing for years.

The Grissom Brothers have been playing on the same team every year since they were both in third grade.

Now, they’re both in their junior year at Lakeside, and the offense is growing around them.

When you play football, it can feel like your teammates become your brothers.

But what’s it like when your teammate is your actual brother?

“Sometimes rough, going back and forth, making each other better throughout the years, it’s been good playing the game with him,” said Mikeal Grissom, quarterback.

Mikeal and Brandon Grissom have been playing the game together for half their lives.

Now they share the backfield as starters in Lakeside’s offense.

“If I’ve gotta call a different play, I could just tell him do this, do that, it’s easy because our connection’s so tight,” said Mikeal.

Brandon, running back, said: “It’s good because say I forget a play, I can ask him anything.”

Assistant Head Coach Cedric Mason has known the Grissom Brothers since they were in seventh grade.

He says they’re like thunder and lightning.

“When they were in middle school, and they went down and won the middle school championship at Lakeside, I always knew they were special. They were able to take over any game at any time,” said Mason.

The hope is they’ll do a lot this year as Lakeside switches to a spread offense to highlight some of the areas the Grissoms shine in.

Mikeal said: “I’m the speedy one, he’s the powerful one. It’s a good combination you can’t really do nothing with it.”

Lakeside’s coming off a by-week.

The brothers think the team is moving in the right direction, and they’re looking forward to playing at home for the first time this season on Friday.

