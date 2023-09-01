Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Balloon release held for murder victim 1 year after death

Balloon release for Thomas Berry
Balloon release for Thomas Berry(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a murder victim held a balloon release on Thursday to mark the one year anniversary of his death.

Three suspects were arrested for kidnapping after Thomas Berry was found in a car in Strom Thurmond Lake by authorities.

MORE | Officers continue search for missing teen almost 1 year later

People who knew Berry say they are heartbroken and want justice for his death.

“They really took a good person from a lot of people who love him. We’re not going to sleep, not going to stop until we get justice,” said DeMarkus Mealings.

The men were not charged with murder in the case and have been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

Augusta GreenJackets
GreenJackets race their way to the big leagues
GreenJackets race their way to the big leagues
Local activists clean up Aiken streets
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Local activists clean up Aiken streets
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Local activists clean up Aiken streets