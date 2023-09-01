Balloon release held for murder victim 1 year after death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a murder victim held a balloon release on Thursday to mark the one year anniversary of his death.

Three suspects were arrested for kidnapping after Thomas Berry was found in a car in Strom Thurmond Lake by authorities.

People who knew Berry say they are heartbroken and want justice for his death.

“They really took a good person from a lot of people who love him. We’re not going to sleep, not going to stop until we get justice,” said DeMarkus Mealings.

The men were not charged with murder in the case and have been released on bond.

