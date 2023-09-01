Augusta teacher gets grant to guide students in science

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher is receiving a $3,000 grant to help guide her students in scientific research and help them enter science competitions.

Delois Scott of Murphey Middle School is among dozens of teachers receiving a stipend from the Society for Science, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C.

“I am excited because we are a very diverse school and considered the underdogs—anything can be achieved and done if you want it,” Scott said.

Now in its ninth year, the society’s Advocate Program helps teachers work with students from underrepresented groups and from low-income households to develop projects focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

The projects can then be entered into science research competitions.

In addition to receiving a stipend, teachers also receive training and support from the society, mentorship from Lead Advocates, and an all-expense-paid trip to attend the Advocate Training Institute in Washington.

Award recipients this year come from 36 states, the District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana Islands. This year, 87 Advocates will each receive a $3,000 stipend, while 13 Lead Advocates will each receive $5,000 and oversee a group of educators in the program.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.