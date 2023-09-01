Aiken golf tournament organized to raise crime prevention funds

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new golf tournament coming to Aiken.

This October will be first-ever Umoja Village tournament.,

It will be held at the historic Houndslake Country Club.

The goal of the tournament is to raise funds to support youth programs aimed at preventing and reducing crime in Aiken.

Mayor Rick Osbon joined the Umoja Village founders Friday morning and spoke at a news conference announcing the event.

“It’s a great day to have good fun and to have purpose. Umoja Village is all about unity and all about being effective and efficient in our neighborhoods,” he said.

“Umoja has really set the bar for making a difference .... and I look forward to getting people involved in this golf tournament.”

The tournament will be Oct. 23, and organizers are planning to have more events leading up to it.

