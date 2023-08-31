Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Project Refresh event offers showers for those in need

Project Refresh in Augusta
Project Refresh in Augusta(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A monthly shower event from Project Refresh was held Thursday for those who needed it.

Volunteers with the Department of Health provided showers, clean clothing, food and even fresh haircuts.

This is the second time Lisa Ann Wheeler joined the project.

MORE | One-Tank Trip: Join a pirate crew in search of treasure

She says she was so moved by what the group does that it was a no-brainer to join forces.

“The best part is we have transportation with Augusta Transit. It’s genius. We go to Master’s Table, Gap Ministries, Center of Hope, so we can pick clients up and bring them over here,” said Lisa Ann Wheeler, patient navigator for the Breast Cervical Cancer Program.

The Project Refresh event takes place on the last Friday of every month.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

Dirt roads turned into a creek with water flowing down into their property, making it difficult...
It takes less than a tropical storm to impact a Wagener neighborhood
Captain Shackles is looking for new shipmates to join his search for treasure on the Black...
Arrrrr! All aboard for pirate adventure in Charleston
This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey shooting suspect to undergo mental evaluation
26 arrested in Georgia for child sexual exploitation, GBI says