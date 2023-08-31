Project Refresh event offers showers for those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A monthly shower event from Project Refresh was held Thursday for those who needed it.

Volunteers with the Department of Health provided showers, clean clothing, food and even fresh haircuts.

This is the second time Lisa Ann Wheeler joined the project.

She says she was so moved by what the group does that it was a no-brainer to join forces.

“The best part is we have transportation with Augusta Transit. It’s genius. We go to Master’s Table, Gap Ministries, Center of Hope, so we can pick clients up and bring them over here,” said Lisa Ann Wheeler, patient navigator for the Breast Cervical Cancer Program.

The Project Refresh event takes place on the last Friday of every month.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.