Police pursuit affects students at 5 Augusta schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several Augusta schools restricted students’ movement for a time Thursday as authorities pursued a suspect nearby.

The Richmond County School System notified parents of students at Warren Road Elementary, A. Brian Merry Elementary, Garrett Elementary, Tutt Middle School and Westside High School.

It happened for no more than 15 minutes as the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office pursued a robbery suspect, parents were told.

