Overnight lane closures planned tonight at state line

By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lane closures are in store for drivers along Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Starting Aug. 31, at 9 p.m., the left lane will be closed on I-20 westbound from mile marker 1 in South Carolina through mile marker 200 in Georgia.

The closures are part of the Savannah River bridge project.

The lane closure will allow for barrier wall repair. All work is scheduled to finish by 6 a.m., Friday, without any unexpected delays.

Also, on August 31, at 10 p.m., the right lane will be closed on I-20 eastbound from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

The lane closure will allow for construction at the canal bridge. All work is scheduled to finish by 7 a.m., Friday, without any unexpected delays.

The I-20 eastbound right-hand lane closure will be switched to a left-hand lane closure after construction is completed on the canal bridge, the Georgia Department of Transportation says.

The right lane and the shoulder of I-20 eastbound may be impacted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution.

For more information, click HERE.

