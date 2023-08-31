One-Tank Trip: Join a pirate crew in search of treasure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Captain Shackles is looking for new shipmates to join his search for treasure on the Black Ghost Pirate Ship.

“We’re a family adventure, we take children out on the pirate boat, we turn them into full-fledged pirates, we train them to be pirates, we go out on the water for a treasure-hunting adventure,” said Shackles, a pirate with Pirates of Charleston.

Shackles leads his treasure hunts around the Ashley River and Charleston Harbor.

We tagged along on one of his treasure hunts. The crew was looking at the treasure map, when Sneaky Pete drove up to the ship on his boat.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

The crew scrambled to hide the map while Sneaky Pete revealed he stole the key to the treasure.

“Oh, you scallywag! Don’t you drive off,” Captain Shackles yelled.

After Sneaky Pete stole the key, Shackles decided to train the crew so they could get the key back.

“So now it turns into a real adventure, everybody has to train, they have to fight, they have to be ready to beat the scallywag,” he said.

The crew trains by sword fighting and shooting water guns, while mopping up the mess they make, too.

Later on, Sneaky Pete returned.

“Battle stations!” Shackles exclaimed.

This time the crew was ready for him. The crew fired at him using water cannons, and our Will Volk helped them win the battle, too, by shooting a water gun.

Sneaky Pete lost the battle and gave the key back.

Then the crew followed the map and found the treasure in the Ashley River. Everyone got some.

The crew finished the journey by throwing a pirate party.

They showed this is one ship you don’t want to mess with.

Captain Shackles says they’ll sail on weekends until November.

Pirates of Charleston is about two and a half hours away from Augusta, and it costs $38 to ride on the cruise.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.