Officers continue search for missing teen almost 1 year later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Ja’Maijh Turner was last seen on Sept. 3, 2022 on Briarwood Court.

She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red and black braids, according to the police department.

If anyone has seen Turner, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8029.

