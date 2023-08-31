Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Officers continue search for missing teen almost 1 year later

Ja’Maijh Turner
Ja’Maijh Turner(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Ja’Maijh Turner was last seen on Sept. 3, 2022 on Briarwood Court.

She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red and black braids, according to the police department.

If anyone has seen Turner, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8029.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

Idalia leave smark on small town of Hiltonia
Overnight lane closures planned tonight at state line
This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
Augusta University mascot wins 2023 PBC challenge