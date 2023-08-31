Josey shooting suspect to undergo mental evaluation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The teenage suspect in the Aug. 16 shooting at Josey High School will stay at the Augusta Youth Development Campus for 45 days, according to people close with the family.

The 16-year-old, who’s charged as a juvenile, will undergo a mental health evaluation, News 12 has learned.

He had a bond hearing Wednesday.

The suspect turned himself in a day after the shooting and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun under 18 and carrying a weapon on school property, according to deputies.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said two students got into an altercation that boiled over into a shooting inside Josey High, 1701 15th St.

The victim’s injuries to a finger weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting was among several violent incidents just days into the new school year .

