Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Josey shooting suspect to undergo mental evaluation

By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The teenage suspect in the Aug. 16 shooting at Josey High School will stay at the Augusta Youth Development Campus for 45 days, according to people close with the family.

The 16-year-old, who’s charged as a juvenile, will undergo a mental health evaluation, News 12 has learned.

He had a bond hearing Wednesday.

MORE | Burke County school threat hoax traced to Europe

The suspect turned himself in a day after the shooting and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun under 18 and carrying a weapon on school property, according to deputies.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said two students got into an altercation that boiled over into a shooting inside Josey High, 1701 15th St.

The victim’s injuries to a finger weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

The shooting was among several violent incidents just days into the new school year.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Richmond County School System fails to follow Title IX
I-TEAM | Title IX failure: Richmond Co. high school punishes student who reports sexual assault
Jahden Lewis
‘Everyone deserves to feel safe’: guilty verdict on inmate attack
Corderro Burley, Anthony Dukes Jr.
2nd suspect arrested 6 weeks after Augusta shooting

Latest News

26 arrested in Georgia for child sexual exploitation, GBI says
In Hiltonia, this toppled tree is a highly visible reminder of Idalia.
CSRA’s small towns have big storm damage – and bigger hearts
On Thursday, a tree and power lines were still down outside a home where they came crashing...
Tree trouble in Hiltonia
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church