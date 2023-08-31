It takes less than a tropical storm to impact a Wagener neighborhood

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For most people in the CSRA, any flooding they saw happened Wednesday as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through.

For the Swartz family and their property in Aiken County, flooding started on Tuesday.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Dirt roads turned into a creek with water flowing down into their property, making it difficult to use roadways nearby.

“It doesn’t take but about six-tenths of an inch of rain to wash this road out,” Tommy Swartz said.

“It’s aggravating. You gotta make a trip five, six miles out of the way to get back over and around,” he said. “And, you know, I know the county’s working to try to patch it but I mean, we’ve been getting Band-Aids for over a year and a half now, and we need to we need to fix.”

DEVELOPING STORY:

Nick Viland has been talking to the Swartz family and all the problems they’ve had this week — and leading up to it. Watch for updates all day on WRDW.com and News 12.

County officials say they’ve invested $30,000 to $50,000 to look for answers months ago.

But the Swartz family still has questions as to why they had flooding a day before when it wasn’t even the worst of it.

“When we get a little bit of rain, it’s a problem, but when we get several inches of rain like this, it’s devastating,” neighbor John Bess said. “It has completely devastated my wetlands and it’s destroying my property. And every time it rains, I wonder: When is somebody gonna do something about it?”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.