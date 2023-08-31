‘God’s on our side’: CSRA residents begin clean up after Idalia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cleanup is already beginning for Hurricane Idalia from Florida up to the coast of South Carolina.

The biggest impact seen in the CSRA was rain.

People in the area were preparing for the worst.

“It’s scary when a tree does fall on your house, and then when it does you’re kind of stuck,” said Jenna Duggan, a homeowner in North Augusta.

Trees and power lines were down in Aiken, while trees came down during a tornado warning in Screven County. A tree also fell on a car in Burke County and there was water, everywhere.

All of the aftermaths of a storm, including one close call in North Augusta.

“And all of a sudden, the whole house just shook. And Anthony is in the living room. And he goes, the tree just fell. And we’re like, what? So we go look out the front door, and our tree is on our house,” said Duggan. “And honestly, we’re just afraid to be anywhere in the house. Because we don’t know which way a tree is gonna fall. I’m scared for my daughter. So we’re just hoping that we can get these trees taken care of and off of our house and praying, there’s not a lot of damage on our roof.”

Luckily, no one was hurt, but this wasn’t the first time it has happened.

“Two more trees going towards the power lines. And the last storm we were just in, it actually took out the power lines. So that’s what we’re afraid of,” she said.

They have been trying to get help, but during a storm it can be limited.

Nicholas Mantooth, Southern Grind Stump and Tree Removal, said: “The rain is super hazardous to be working in the wind like this, you know, slippery and whatnot. So we’re just, we kind of held off today. But tomorrow, is when it’s gonna start.”

They just hope this doesn’t continue to be an issue.

Duggan said: “We’re stressed out. But God’s always on our side so hopefully, everything will be okay. And then we can get tree people out here to help us.”

