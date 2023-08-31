Georgia high school football coach arrested for allegedly punching player loses certification

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school football coach in southwest Atlanta has lost his coaching certification after he was arrested for allegedly punching a player.

The Georgia High School Association confirmed Benjamin Mays High School coach Carl Sledge lost his certification.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

Sledge was arrested after a video surfaced of him punching the player. Before the punch, Sledge is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

