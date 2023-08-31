Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia high school football coach arrested for allegedly punching player loses certification

A Benjamin Mays High School football coach was arrested and lost his coaching certification after punching a player during a game.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school football coach in southwest Atlanta has lost his coaching certification after he was arrested for allegedly punching a player.

The Georgia High School Association confirmed Benjamin Mays High School coach Carl Sledge lost his certification.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

Sledge was arrested after a video surfaced of him punching the player. Before the punch, Sledge is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

RELATED: Family wants changes on Atlanta high school football team after coach arrested

The game was broadcast exclusively on PeachtreeTV and aired simultaneously on the Atlanta News First app and ANF+ on Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum Branch, McCormick County
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond
Kasey Brooks
Viral day-care attack: Mom sues teacher, church
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Police pursuit affects students at 5 Augusta schools
This was the rain-swollen Ogeechee River near the Burke County-Emanuel County line on the...
Tracking Idalia’s effects throughout the CSRA region
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia

Latest News

The first-ever Umoja Village tournament at the historic Houndslake Country Club will be held to...
Umoja Village golf tournament aims to help cut crime
The inmate stabbed to death was identified as Dayvion Blake.
Inmate stabbed to death at Fulton County Jail identified
Golf ball
Aiken golf tournament organized to raise crime prevention funds
Tristan Tre “Turbo” Potts
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta shooting?
Here's a look at some easy upper-body exercises