Divers recover body of drowning victim at Lake Thurmond

By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Divers found the body of a man after a three-day search on Lake Thurmond in McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County coroner, the body of a white male was found Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had continued to search for the drowning victim on Thursday after dive team members and field officers spent Tuesday conducting surface searches and sonar scans.

DNR told our News 12 crew on the scene that the coroner arrived around noon Thursday. The coroner said the cause of death was drowning.

The weather conditions determined the search on Wednesday, according to DNR.

Officials say DNR received a call Monday afternoon about a possible drowning near Plum Branch Yacht Club.

Officers learned a man and a woman stopped their boat to swim. The man went under and never resurfaced, according to DNR.

