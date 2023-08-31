Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Beautiful weather expected today through Labor Day Weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Idalia moves into the Atlantic, we will see beautiful weather in it’s wake today through the Labor Day Weekend. Mostly clear skies expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening and fall into the 60s overnight.

Cooler morning in the mid-60s expected early Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs remaining below average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph. Perfect weather expected for high school football games with kick-off temps in the 70s and falling into the 60s by the 4th quarter.

The weekend looks to be one of the nicest weekends we have seen locally in a few months. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs both days this weekend with be several degrees below average in the low to mid-80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Temperatures get gradually warmer next week. Highs will be back in the 90s by next Tuesday - Wednesday. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week.

Morning lows will be running below average next 5-7 days.
Morning lows will be running below average next 5-7 days.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

